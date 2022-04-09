4/9/22: Cool & Unsettled for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Temperatures today have remained below normal with highs in the 40s and low 50s. With the clouds and showers that moved through thanks to the upper-level low pressure that continues to control our weather. Showers will come to an end this evening and we may see a few clear breaks in the clouds overnight tonight. We have one more day to deal with this upper-level disturbance before drier and milder air arrives in the northeast.

As this feature moves overhead for Sunday we do expect another day with mostly cloudy skies. However, any breaks of sunshine will allow for a pop-up shower to develop. With such cold air aloft and relatively milder air at the ground it would not take much and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a snow shower or two in the mountain, or even some small hail around the Capital Region. I want to stress that most of the afternoon will remain dry on Sunday, but much like this afternoon there will be a few pop-ups.

The drier air that has been advertised for quite a while now will be moving in Sunday night and through the day on Monday. This push of drier air will also come with a warm-up, temperatures Monday will likely make it well into the 50s if not into the low 60s!

There is a weak disturbance that will move through late Monday into Monday night, this will likely bring an increase in clouds by the evening and we can’t totally rule out a shower or two into the evening and overnight. That will get out of here for Tuesday as skies look to turn partly to mostly sunny and temperatures make a run into the mid to upper 60s with all that sunshine!

Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Wednesday this will be as a warm front moves through the region. This will also bring the threat for a shower or two, but right now those look to remain spotty. Thursday will feature plenty of clouds, but we turn very mild into the 60s to near 70, but a cold front will be moving in late in the day, this will run the risk for perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. We unfortunately turn unsettled once again heading into next weekend with clouds returning for Friday and more showers for Saturday. Highs will remain near seasonable levels for this time of year.

