ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

4/9/22: Cool & Unsettled for Sunday

By Robert Lindenmuth
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0f4aB3x600

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Temperatures today have remained below normal with highs in the 40s and low 50s. With the clouds and showers that moved through thanks to the upper-level low pressure that continues to control our weather. Showers will come to an end this evening and we may see a few clear breaks in the clouds overnight tonight. We have one more day to deal with this upper-level disturbance before drier and milder air arrives in the northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIBTy_0f4aB3x600

As this feature moves overhead for Sunday we do expect another day with mostly cloudy skies. However, any breaks of sunshine will allow for a pop-up shower to develop. With such cold air aloft and relatively milder air at the ground it would not take much and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a snow shower or two in the mountain, or even some small hail around the Capital Region. I want to stress that most of the afternoon will remain dry on Sunday, but much like this afternoon there will be a few pop-ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv9lt_0f4aB3x600

The drier air that has been advertised for quite a while now will be moving in Sunday night and through the day on Monday. This push of drier air will also come with a warm-up, temperatures Monday will likely make it well into the 50s if not into the low 60s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CNIV_0f4aB3x600

There is a weak disturbance that will move through late Monday into Monday night, this will likely bring an increase in clouds by the evening and we can’t totally rule out a shower or two into the evening and overnight. That will get out of here for Tuesday as skies look to turn partly to mostly sunny and temperatures make a run into the mid to upper 60s with all that sunshine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Kj1T_0f4aB3x600

Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Wednesday this will be as a warm front moves through the region. This will also bring the threat for a shower or two, but right now those look to remain spotty. Thursday will feature plenty of clouds, but we turn very mild into the 60s to near 70, but a cold front will be moving in late in the day, this will run the risk for perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. We unfortunately turn unsettled once again heading into next weekend with clouds returning for Friday and more showers for Saturday. Highs will remain near seasonable levels for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baPxV_0f4aB3x600
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

3/19/22: Cloudy with Spotty Showers Sunday

A cold front moving through this evening will bring the threat of showers and a few thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become a bit feisty and be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning.
ALBANY, NY
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Unsettled
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Clouds increasing, rain moving in later this afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KX News

The wind ends but all eyes are watching snow next week

Today: Wind stays a factor all day with decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine. NW winds will stay as high at around 30 MPH, gusting to around 55 MPH. Light snow east of HWY 83 will slowly exit throughout the morning. Tonight: Clear skies with decreasing NW wind to 10-15 MPH. Lows will be cooler and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBJ7.com

First 80s of the season likely arrive this week

Temperatures only cool to the upper 40s and low 50s tonight with partly cloudy skies. A nearby front keeps a few showers in the forecast for the mountains late tonight into early Tuesday in the mountains. TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY. A stray shower is possible early Tuesday as a weak frontal...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Gusty winds continue, with rain, mix this week

That gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing Thursday. Outside of the mountains (few snow showers), we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue (over 30-35 mph at times) making it feel cooler than highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A dry but blustery day is expected across the region on Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies before rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

04/11/2022: You’re gonna LOVE this temps….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. Allergy Report….Tough this week with the warmer temps….and at times dry…..This will push up tree pollen quite a bit…though any time we get a few showers, it will drop for a short time.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4/9/2022: Showery weekend, but brighter days ahead

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Pack the umbrellas! Showers stick around for much of the day Saturday. Some in the hills and mountains could see a period of wintry mix during the morning. Then, in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder!...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy