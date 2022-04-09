ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Scams

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStillwater police have two Florida men in custody in connection to scams...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scams#Scammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy