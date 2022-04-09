Stillwater Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
A murder suspect was arrested this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run at a southwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven store last Friday. New court documents filed in Cleveland County showed Shavar Gilchrist, 32, ran over Emmanuel White, 38, twice in the parking lot. Gilchrist was booked into the Cleveland County jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.
A crew of armed robbers dressed as law enforcement is targeting marijuana growing operations in Oklahoma, and have reportedly staged fake raids on at least three farms in recent days, officials say. While they successfully robbed two legal operations, one grower was not fooled by their costumes. Oklahoma City attorney...
TULSA, Okla. — Sand Springs police are investigating after a woman stole a package from one of NewsChannel 8's own. Good Morning Oklahoma anchor Sunny Leigh shared a video Sunday of the accused porch pirate in the act on Facebook. As of this article's publishing, it's been viewed over...
A man convinced he’d been swindled by a drug dealer inadvertently got himself arrested when he called 911 and requested his meth be authenticated, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reported. It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and the 41-year-old asked that a deputy come...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
