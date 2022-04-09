Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are unhappy with the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie. Every month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get "free" SNES and NES games. If you have the "Expansion Pack" tier, you also get some classic Sega games and N64 games as well. In addition to free games from Nintendo and Sega's past, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- no matter the tier -- get access to exclusive custom icons, which can be unlocked with Platinum Points. Every month, new icons are cycled in. For April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' characters with birthdays in April are available in icon form. Meanwhile, replacing Super Mario Oddysey from last month is Splatoon 2.
