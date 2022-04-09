ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean on stage at Detroit show

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as...

CBS News

