We were spoiled last week in Eugene when the weather allowed us to enjoy some crisp and sunny mornings followed by sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s. On Tuesday, the seasons changed a bit, and a rain-snow mix drove Oregon Ducks practice inside to the Moshofsky Center for the first time this spring. While players stayed out of the elements, there was no shortage of hustle on the field, as the team went through special teams drills, ball security practice, and another 11-on-11 fastball period. Instead of breaking down which players were playing with which group, we made a point to...

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO