UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. 'Korean Zombie' live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

UFC 273 takes place Saturday with two title bouts topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. And in the co-headliner, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan will run it back to unify the titles.

UFC 273 also is highlighted by an anticipated featured bout between former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and hyped-up undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the biggest challenge of his career.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the complete UFC 273 lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)