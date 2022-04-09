ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. 'Korean Zombie' live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ6S6_0f4a6etq00

UFC 273 takes place Saturday with two title bouts topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. And in the co-headliner, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan will run it back to unify the titles.

UFC 273 also is highlighted by an anticipated featured bout between former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and hyped-up undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the biggest challenge of his career.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the complete UFC 273 lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
  • Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
  • Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez
  • Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Suffers Serious Injury, Stretchered Away From Ring

That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are the kind of thing that can take place at any given time to any given wrestler. Some of them can sneak up on you, but there are some that happen out of nowhere in the middle of a match. Oftentimes the latter are the worst, if nothing else for the shock value. That was the case again this week and it is not exactly looking good.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NC State freshman Terquavion Smith to test NBA pre-draft process

N.C. State freshman Terquavion Smith on Tuesday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Smith was named to the ACC All-Rookie team after averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 36.9% shooting from 3-point range in 32 games. His 96 total 3-pointers led all players in the ACC and were the most by a freshman in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Match Takes Place After Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns In Action

They aren’t done yet. Last week’s Monday Night Raw marked the end of WrestleMania Weekend, which featured some of the most important WWE events of the year. The shows included all kinds of special matches and moments, but eventually things had to come to an end. WWE was back to normal this week but three hours of Monday Night Raw just wasn’t enough. There was another match after the show went off the air and it was a big one.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy