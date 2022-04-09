Photos show devastation of war in Ukrainian town of Borodyanka
By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
3 days ago
T o the outside world, reports of Russian tanks rolling into villages and fighter jets launching rockets upon metropolitan settings can seem like a distant danger. But to everyday Ukrainians, it's their reality.
New photos emerging from the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, a small town northwest of Kyiv, have shed light on the extent of the carnage that Russian troops have inflicted upon the town as locals have begun returning to what's left of their homes after Russia's sudden withdrawal about a week ago.
An estimated 90% of the residents in Borodyanka evacuated when the Russian onslaught began, according to Ukrainian officials. The civilian death toll in Borodyanka is believed to be more than 200, per the New York Times .
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the damage in Borodyanka is even worse than the massacre in the city of Bucha, where over 280 dead Ukrainian bodies were unearthed. Evidence indicates that some of them had been mutilated and tortured by the invaders, drawing fierce international condemnation of Russia.
"The Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious," Zelensky said Friday. "And the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka began. It's much worse there."
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Ukrainian troops now have their hands on one of Russia's most modern military equipment, 9S935, which cues up with a wide spectrum of Russian air defense systems. Twitter account, UAWeapons, shared this tweet. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began over a month ago, the former has not only lost...
A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
Zhytomyr, Ukraine — Ukrainians have suffered immensely in Vladimir Putin's war on their country, but it appears the conflict is not going well for Russia's forces. By some estimates, Russia has already lost as many troops in 28 days as it did during ten years of war in Afghanistan during the 1980s.
Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned sending a peace keeping mission to Ukraine could trigger 'direct clashes' between Russia and NATO. Poland said last week that it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit. 'I hope they understand what they...
Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
Anastasia Kotvitska, the wife of Ukraine’s controversial former Member of Parliament Igor Kotvisky, has reportedly been detained after attempting to sneak out of the war-torn nation with upwards of $28 million in cash stuffed within several different suitcases. According to Daily Star, Igor’s glamorous wife was caught sneaking through...
A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
Comments / 0