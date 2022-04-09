Photos show devastation of war in Ukrainian town of Borodyanka

T o the outside world, reports of Russian tanks rolling into villages and fighter jets launching rockets upon metropolitan settings can seem like a distant danger. But to everyday Ukrainians, it's their reality.

New photos emerging from the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, a small town northwest of Kyiv, have shed light on the extent of the carnage that Russian troops have inflicted upon the town as locals have begun returning to what's left of their homes after Russia's sudden withdrawal about a week ago.

RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK KILLS DOZENS AT TRAIN STATION IN EASTERN UKRAINE

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A toy lies in the rubble of an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A heavily damaged apartment building is seen following a Russian attack in the center of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling of Borodyanka, Ukraine.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A resident looks for belongings in the ruins of an apartment building destroyed during the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) An emergency worker on Saturday stands by a multistory building destroyed in a Russian air raid in Borodyanka, Ukraine.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A resident looks for belongings in a destroyed apartment in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Ukrainian service members sing a patriotic song in front of buildings that were destroyed amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Dmitriy Evtushkov, 25, points to his picture in a primary school album retrieved from the rubble of an apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Glass and other debris litter the floor of a damaged performing arts building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday.



An estimated 90% of the residents in Borodyanka evacuated when the Russian onslaught began, according to Ukrainian officials. The civilian death toll in Borodyanka is believed to be more than 200, per the New York Times .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the damage in Borodyanka is even worse than the massacre in the city of Bucha, where over 280 dead Ukrainian bodies were unearthed. Evidence indicates that some of them had been mutilated and tortured by the invaders, drawing fierce international condemnation of Russia.

"The Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious," Zelensky said Friday. "And the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka began. It's much worse there."