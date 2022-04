There were two big winners in the sports world over the weekend: Kentucky Football’s offense in the Blue-White Game and Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National Golf Club. One responded to Saturday morning snow flurries in Lexington with a promising performance in the annual intrasquad spring scrimmage. The other ruined a promising Sunday on the couch by ridding the Masters of any excitement with a runaway win that was never really in doubt. The new No. 1 player in the world four-putted the 18th to win his fourth tournament in 57 days and his first major tournament by three strokes.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO