ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bill Madden: Two wrong decisions make a right in Aaron Judge standoff

By Bill Madden, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

What transpired Friday in the prelude to a potential parting of the ways between the Yankees and Aaron Judge was the classic case of dumb and even dumber.

For Hal Steinbrenner to offer a seven-year $213 million ($30.5 AAV) extension to the 30-year Judge, who’s had only two fully healthy seasons with the Yankees and missed 156 games due to injuries since 2017, would more than qualify him for winning the One Dumb Owner distinction for this off-season.

But for Judge to reject that offer and gamble on having an MVP season in ‘22 to force the Yankees into giving him Mike Trout money was even dumber. And make no mistake, this negotiation from the start was all about Mike Trout — who himself has played only 90 games in the first three years of his $430 million extension — and his $36M AAV. As Judge continued to maintain to the Yankees, he honestly believes he is as good or a better player than Trout and intends to be paid accordingly. Only problem with that assessment is that Trout currently has three MVP awards to Judge’s none.

Steinbrenner got a hint that this was going to be a very difficult negotiation in the arbitration process last month when the Yankees’ filed at $17M, which represented one of the highest raises in arbitration history, and Judge countered at $21M, which would more than double his 2021 salary. The Yankees don’t often go to arbitration with their players, but when they do, they don’t compromise from their number and always win – which bodes ominously for this acrimony with Judge.

I’m told that a number of agents, when they saw the Yankee offer to Judge, were astounded Steinbrenner had elected to go that far out in both years and money. Certainly he had to know like all of these six- and seven-year deals to players in their 30s, the contract will eventually become an albatross. But Steinbrenner obviously didn’t care. Judge is a homegrown Yankee whom the team has heavily marketed as their franchise player and Steinbrenner loves him and was determined to lock him up.

Assuming Judge, as he’s vowed, now takes this into free agency after the season, he’d better have an MVP year — which is already potentially compromised if he fails to get vaccinated and has to miss nine games in Toronto against the Yankees’ chief AL East rival, the Blue Jays. And what if he doesn’t have that year? Does he really believe Steinbrenner will continue negotiating against himself and improve on what is already an offer no other club but the Yankees would be willing to make to him?

I doubt if Judge is much of a student of baseball history. However, if he should encounter an untimely early batting slump or some tightness in that dreaded oblique, he might want to take a look at the case of Juan Gonzales in 2000. Gonzales was also 30 and had already won two MVP awards when the Rangers traded him to the Tigers, who then sought to keep him out of free agency by offering him an eight-year/ $140M contract extension. Gonzalez rejected the offer, had an injury-plagued subpar year for Detroit in 2000, and wound up getting a puny one-year/ $10M free agent deal from the Indians. Four years later he was “Juan Gone” — as in out of baseball.

Meanwhile, it was interesting that, at the same time the Yankees were unable to come to agreement with Judge on an extension, the Red Sox reached an impasse with their own homegrown mainstay, 29-year-old shortstop Xavier Bogaerts. The difference is, as Hal Steinbrenner clearly demonstrated he wants to keep Judge a Yankee, the Red Sox seem perfectly content to let Bogaerts opt out of his three-year/ $60M contract and walk at the end of the season — starting with their signing of Trevor Story for six years/ $140M this offseason. It wouldn’t be the first time the Sox parted ways with a star player who they deemed had gotten too expensive (see Jon Lester in 2014 and the Mookie Betts trade in 2020), but other than trying hard to lock up 25-year old third baseman Rafael Devers, the Red Sox are operating on the loyalty-be-damned analytics credo of no long term contracts for players in their 30s.

Being as the Yankees under Brian Cashman are married to analytics as much as any other team in baseball, it says even more that Hal Steinbrenner proposed to extend Judge to age 38 with the second highest AAV in baseball. In addressing the media after Friday’s game, Judge said: “I’m just disappointed because I have been vocal about wanting to be a Yankee for life.” This, after walking away from $230 million, which would have done just that. Please.

IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD

Speaking of players who rejected multi-million extensions, do you think Carlos Correa, who reportedly turned down a 10-year/ $275M offer from the Tigers prior to the lockout, realizes he has to pay two agents for their services this winter? Back in January, there was a report in the Athletic that William Morris Endeavor Agency, which represented Correa, was in danger of losing their MLBPA certification because their purchase of a number of minor league teams, under the purview of a subsidiary organization Diamond Baseball Holdings, was a potential violation of union regulations which prohibit agents from having financial interests in professional baseball teams.

But according to a longtime union operative, these agent reprimand/sanction/decertification processes are always kept in-house and always resolved privately without ever being made public. No one knows how it got out but by sheer coincidence, a week after the Athletic report, Correa fired his Endeavor agent and hired Scott Boras, who eventually got him a three-year/ $105M deal with the Twins.

Nevertheless, it is stipulated Correa will have to pay both Boras and Endeavor — whose issue with the union is still unresolved — the same 5% commission for all the work they did for him … Between their multi million deal with DraftKings, the launch of “Pregame Spread” betting tips daily studio show on MLB network last week, and the posting of the “money lines” on their bottom of the screen of their TV broadcasts, isn’t it about time baseball ended this hypocrisy about gambling on baseball and allow Pete Rose to be eligible for the Hall of Fame? I mean, they welcomed two-time convicted steroid cheat Alex Rodriguez, who sued them, back into their good graces as the face of one of their network TV partners, and gave a pass to all of the sign-stealing cheating Astros. C’mon! Rose has long since paid his due for his transgressions. Let a Veterans Committee of his peers decide his fate — especially now in context with how baseball has done a complete turnaround in regard to gambling.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

David Ortiz roasts Alex Rodriguez on Red Sox-Yankees broadcast

David Ortiz appeared on ESPN’s Kay Rod Cast during the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game on Sunday, and roasted Alex Rodriguez. The first edition of Sunday Night Baseball featured, unsurprisingly, the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees series finale. Not only was this the first ESPN Sunday night broadcast, but it was also the debut of the Kay Rod Cast featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: Kiké Hernández mic'ed up for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Kiké Hernández continues to impress in his role as a full-time center fielder. While he had ample experience at the position in his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández has been playing the position more than ever over his first season and change with the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Why Red Sox star is suddenly out of lineup vs. Yankees

NEW YORK — One of the Red Sox’s most dangerous bats won’t be on the field against the Yankees on Sunday night. Second baseman Trevor Story was sick and unable to play at Yankee Stadium. Manager Alex Cora said it was non-COVID-related and that he hoped their new star would be ready to face the Tigers in Detroit on Monday at 5 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Mike Judge
Yardbarker

Stanton, Rizzo Power Yankees Past Red Sox For Second Straight Win

After powering past the Red Sox in an extra-innings victory on Opening Day, the Yankees stuck with a similar approach in their second ballgame of the season on Saturday. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard for the second time in as many days, leading New York to a 4-2 win over their rivals at Yankee Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect picks up 1st MLB win

Miguel Yajure is on the board. The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander picked up his first MLB win on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings in the 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Yajure’s teammates doused him with water in the clubhouse after the contest. “It was good, everybody was yelling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Yankees#Mvp
Yardbarker

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees prospect to contract extension

How did Garrett Whitlock shake off his blown save vs. the New York Yankees on Opening Day? By signing a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox. The right-hander agreed to a four-year, $18.75 million deal on Sunday. The Sox acquired Whitlock from the Yankees in the 2020 Rule 5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy