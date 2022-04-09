Luis Severino feels like he’s a better pitcher than before injuries sidelined him

Luis Severino isn’t the same person who last made a start here at Yankee Stadium. Since September 2019, Severino has been through major surgery, a bunch of nagging injuries and a journey to become a better, more sustainable pitcher.

“And I have two more kids now too,” Severino said with a laugh Friday morning.

He’s a more mature pitcher, who understands his body and arsenal and how to use it.

After pitching just 27.2 innings over the last three seasons, Severino made his first start at Yankee Stadium — since Sept. 22, 2019 — Saturday afternoon. It was a big moment for him personally, being back on the big stage after a long journey through injuries. It was also a big moment for the Yankees, who chose not to spend on free agent pitching this winter with the idea he’d be the big addition.

Saturday was a big relief for the Yankees when Severino gave them three solid innings and the big bats of Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo carried them to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox at the Stadium.

They won their first two games of the lockout-delayed 2022 season, just the second time they’ve done that since 2011 and the first since 2018.

That was back when Severino was the ace of this staff.

In 2018, he finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting. The next spring, he signed a four-year, $40 million extension — which runs through this year, with a club option for $15 million with a $2.75 million buyout after this season.

Considering the brilliance he flashed in the first part of the 2018 season, that was a very team-friendly deal. But just weeks after he signed that deal, Severino was shut down with a shoulder issue which turned out to be a lat tear that kept him out of the big leagues for five months. He pitched in the postseason of 2019, felt tightness in his forearm and needed Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He missed the entire COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and his return in 2021 was delayed by a groin injury and then shoulder tightness.

He’s dropped down to the Yankees No. 2 with the addition of Gerrit Cole, but Severino is showing he is still a very effective pitcher.

He allowed a two-run home run to Alex Verdugo over his three innings Saturday. The Red Sox got five hits off him, but he did not walk a batter and struck out five. Rizzo’s two-run shot, his second home run in as many games this season, took Severino off the hook. Staton’s homer, his second in as many games and his sixth straight against the Red Sox, got the Yankees their 4-2 win.

For a first step back, after a lockout-shortened spring training and for his first big league start in over 900 days, it was a positive one. His velocity was solid all day, topping out at 100, and he threw 65 pitches, both indicators of a healthy arm. He got five swings and misses, showing his stuff is playing.

“Not even the velocity you know. I think the adrenaline got me to (100). I wasn’t trying to throw 100,” Severino said after the game. “Like I said in my last spring training I was just trying to make pitches and I think I made good pitches. High velo, I think that’s part of my game, but now I am making really good pitches.”

For Aaron Boone, who knows pitching will be at a premium this season and who saw Cole get hit pretty hard the day before, it’s a relief.

“I felt like he settled in pretty quick in this game,” the Yankee manager said. “Just the one mistake in the second inning with Verdugo, but you always want a guy, especially if he hasn’t started in a long time, to get settled. And I thought he did that in pretty short order there in the first.”

Severino returned to the mound Saturday a different pitcher and maybe a better one. He’s certainly wiser for the journey he’s been on.

“My last start here, when I was healthy here I used to get here and spend five minutes in the gym and go out after. Right now I have to spend an hour getting ready,” Severino said. “But since my last start here I have got a lot of different pitches. I throw a little cutter now. That was working. I got two different breaking balls, like a short one and then a big one. And my changeup has been moving different than before. I got a little sink movement on it. So I’m thinking if I can bring all those pieces together in one day I think I can be successful.”