Pet Pals: Junebug

We said, “Hey Gingee, want some cheese?,” but she hears, “Hey Gingee, go-on say CHEESE!” And her smile just melts our hearts. This beautiful girl sure is energetic and would love a family that can give her plenty of playtime and exercise. She’s super smart and treat motivated so it would be easy and super fun to teach her new tricks. She would do best in a home where she can be the only pet, but she’s got so much love to give, you won’t need any other.

PETS ・ 27 DAYS AGO