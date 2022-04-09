Pet Pals: Junebug

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help. A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harvey! He's a sweet, one-year-old cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. He's very playful, great with families and kids, and he loves to chase around some ribbon. Asheville Humane is really trying to make room for an anticipated influx of kittens needing...
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
We said, “Hey Gingee, want some cheese?,” but she hears, “Hey Gingee, go-on say CHEESE!” And her smile just melts our hearts. This beautiful girl sure is energetic and would love a family that can give her plenty of playtime and exercise. She’s super smart and treat motivated so it would be easy and super fun to teach her new tricks. She would do best in a home where she can be the only pet, but she’s got so much love to give, you won’t need any other.
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life. Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.
Molly was surrendered to a shelter due to the owner having cancer and she hoped for a loving new home for Molly. She is about 10 years old and weighs about 20 pounds. Molly is quiet, shy, gentle, house trained and does not require much attention. If you're interested, contact www.lovemuttsrescue.org.
A local pet is one of 10 finalists to be named the next Cadbury Bunny. Will O’ Wisp is a 2-year-old white polydactyl (she has thumbs) cat who was rescued as a kitten and had to have most of her tail amputated due to gangrene. She likes to run on her wheel and “parkour” around the house, and “she is a bunny in spirit as her favorite treats are spinach and brussel sprouts.”
