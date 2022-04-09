Aiken Town and Country Club celebrates 70th anniversary

Seven decades of education, philanthropy and camaraderie were in the spotlight at Newberry Hall on Thursday, with the Town and Country Club celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The gathering, celebrating a group that came to life in the immediate aftermath of the Savannah River Plant's establishment, included a little flavor from the 1950s and 1960s, with hats and gloves galore, recalling the fashion of the time.

Thursday's assembly, with 52 present and past members in attendance, included input from Ruth Alexander, one of the group's former presidents, from 1964, following her family's move to Aiken in 1959. The club had 200 members during her tenure – a time when social clubs for women in Aiken were hard to find.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the years that I was an officer," said Alexander, a native of northern Minnesota. "I'm just so thrilled to see so many of you here that are carrying on our traditions, and some of my friends from the olden days, but it was a fun time and I'm so glad you're continuing it, and I just thank you for inviting me to be here."

Also on hand was Betty Thomason, another former president (1977), originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her club affiliation, she said, helped trigger a variety of friendships.

Her year as president came at a time when two of her three daughters were pre-schoolers, she recalled. The club's meeting place at the time was the Fermata Club (also established in 1952).

The club's origins, as described in a newspaper account celebrating the club's 10th anniversary, reached back to the spring and summer of 1951, when "the first big influx of new people to Aiken brought forth the need for a means through which these women could get acquainted."

It added, "In October of that year, Mrs. Arthur Gregory gathered some of her friends and extended an invitation to other interested DuPont wives to attend a dinner meeting at the Hotel Henderson. About 10 women turned out, and enthusiasm ran so high that plans were laid for further get-togethers. The group soon outgrew the Hotel facilities, and various meeting places were tried for the next several months."

The club was known originally as DuPont Women's Club, and the current name was chosen by members in 1952 (having been proposed by club member Mrs. P.J. Potter). Hobby groups within the club focused on such interests as aluminum etching, golf, tennis, copper tooling, basketry, textile painting, horseback riding, painting and interior decorating.

"We had about two dozen hobby groups," Thomason said, recalling her year as president. "Some of the things that we had for hobby groups were bridge, cooking, knitting, macrame and we took field trips," she said.

"The programs we had … were on the legal rights of women and children, genealogy, archaeology and, of course, fashions, so we had a fine time," she recalled. "It's still a great place to make friends."

The club has also had a friendly relationship with Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken, as a provider of scholarship support, along with assistance to a variety of nonprofit organizations.

The club's current leaders include Linda Lee, president; Susie Graven-Smith, first vice president; Carlene Johnson, second vice president; Rachel Pirkle, president emeritus; Joetta Senour, historian; Diane Baler, treasurer; and Sandy Simpson, chaplain.

Donations in connection with the anniversary celebration are to support four local nonprofit organizations: Community Ministry of North Augusta, Walking Tall, My Father’s House and Friends of the Animal Shelter.