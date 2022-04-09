ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Former suburban high school choir teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
 3 days ago

AURORA, Ill. — Bond was set Saturday for a former suburban choir teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Bramstedt

DuPage County officials announced Nathan Bramstedt, 42, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student. He has been charged with nine counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Bramstedt was the choir teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

Bramstedt appeared in court Saturday where his bond was set at bond at $500,000.

DuPage County State’s Attorney and Aurora police say Bramstedt is accused of sexually assaulting a teen, who was 17-years-old at the time, from February 2019 through June 2019 “on multiple occasions at multiple locations within the school.”

Authorities say the alleged victim reported the incident last year. Bramstedt was place on administrative leave in April 2021 when the investigation began. He later resigned

Bramstedt was taken into custody Friday and appeared in bond court Saturday morning. He is due in court May 2.

WGN News

WGN News

