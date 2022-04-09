65-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle collision near Nunica (Crockery Township, MI) Nationwide Report

On Friday afternoon, a 65-year-old man, from Rockford, suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Nunica.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the junction of Cleveland Street (M-104) and M-231 at about 1:30 PM after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

Read More >>

April 9, 2022

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.