Nunica, MI

65-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle collision near Nunica (Crockery Township, MI)

 3 days ago

On Friday afternoon, a 65-year-old man, from Rockford, suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Nunica.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the junction of Cleveland Street (M-104) and M-231 at about 1:30 PM after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

April 9, 2022

