Illinois Helps Ukraine: From Chicago to the suburbs, residents step up

When the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, Illinois residents immediately stepped up to help.

In an exclusive digital special, ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas share some of these local stories.

Young and old, from Chicago to the suburbs and Northwest Indiana, people came forward to lend a hand.

It all started with people in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood assisting loved ones in their home country.

Then there were doctors and nurses who flew to the border of Poland and Ukraine to provide medical services and supplies for refugees.

Soon more people were moved to help, including a group of "Giving Girls" who creatively made yellow and blue bracelets in order to raise money for UNICEF

UNICEF is among the organizations with boots on the ground in Ukraine.