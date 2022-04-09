Thousands of dresses, suits donated for 'Dream Prom' event on Long Island
In Nassau County, there were prom clothes with price tags for the taking. Several groups affiliated with the police held a dream prom boutique in Garden City. There were more than four thousand dresses donated for the event as well as nearly a thousand pairs of shoes. The point is to make sure everyone has clothes for the prom without the need to plunk down a small fortune. There were also shirts, suits and ties available for guys. ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
