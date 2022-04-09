ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea Arrested In Suspected DUI Crashes Killing Woman, Child

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man who was driving under the influence hit several vehicles, killing a 41-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl. The chaos started at around 8 p.m. on Friday near Chambers Road and 6th Avenue.

Police say Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, 30, was driving a red Honda CRV heading north when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit an electric bicycle at the entrance of a shopping center. The rider was able to jump out of the way before being hit.

Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea (credit: Aurora Police)

Pasqal-Licea then got back in the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle carrying four people in the eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue. The woman died at the scene, while a 43-year-old man, 9-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. The girl later died at the hospital.

The suspect proceeded to hit two more vehicles which were stopped at a stop light. Those passengers were not hurt, police say.

Pasqal-Licea was also taken to the hospital. He faces charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.

just asking
2d ago

Ya give him a bond as usual and let joeys kids run too the border then come back with his name reversed and kill some other mother and child, tired of reading these mutts who are taking lives over tequila and beer with no insurance or license.

