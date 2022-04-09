Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea Arrested In Suspected DUI Crashes Killing Woman, Child

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man who was driving under the influence hit several vehicles, killing a 41-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl. The chaos started at around 8 p.m. on Friday near Chambers Road and 6th Avenue.

Police say Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, 30, was driving a red Honda CRV heading north when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit an electric bicycle at the entrance of a shopping center. The rider was able to jump out of the way before being hit.

Pasqal-Licea then got back in the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle carrying four people in the eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue. The woman died at the scene, while a 43-year-old man, 9-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. The girl later died at the hospital.

The suspect proceeded to hit two more vehicles which were stopped at a stop light. Those passengers were not hurt, police say.

Pasqal-Licea was also taken to the hospital. He faces charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.