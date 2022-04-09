Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after assaulting an off-duty police officer, according to court documents. Jason Friesen, 44, was arrested after he attacked Zachary Marion, an off-duty officer from the Cowan Police Department who was working security at Kid Rock’s club at 221 Broadway. The affidavit said Marion saw Friesen laying on the ground and thought he was unconscious. He attempted to wake Friesen up. Friesen woke up and started to assault Marion, hitting him with a closed fist in his lower abdomen and crotch. Marion began trying to arrest Friesen, but Friesen “started to use force” while Marion was trying to handcuff him.
