ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

IRS provides help as tax deadline nears

weareiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo appointment is needed. It's happening...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
WJON

IRS: $1.5B in Unclaimed Refunds, Time Running Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Internal Revenue Service says unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion are available to many Americans. There are about 1.5 million people who did not file taxes for 2018, who may be owed a refund. In cases where a federal income tax return was not...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Building#Neal Smith
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How soon until I see my 2022 tax refund?

The IRS is working hard to get through all of the 2021 tax returns they’ve received, and most people are seeing refunds within 3 weeks. Returns started being accepted on Jan. 24, 2022, and this year there are no extensions. There are still a lot of additional tax credits...
INCOME TAX
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Iowa

This week Forbes released their annual report of all the billionaires in the world. There are currently 2,688 billionaires around the world. Of those, only one lives in the great state of Iowa.So let's take a look at the Iowa billionaire.
IOWA STATE
cbs19news

Lawmakers call on IRS to provide relief for ongoing issues

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of both chambers of Congress are calling on the Internal Revenue Service to provide relief regarding processing issues. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Gerald Connolly are among 100 lawmakers urging the IRS to address its struggles with customer service and processing backlogs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy