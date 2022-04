Rhyne Howard is heading to the Atlanta Dream with the team selecting her as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Howard starred at the University of Kentucky for four seasons where she earned three First-Team All-American selections and leaves her mark as the program’s second all-time leading scorer (2,290 points). Most recently, she is coming off of her third consecutive season averaging more than 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 2.0 steals per game — one that led the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament championship.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO