ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox’s Dylan Cease improves to 9-0 vs. Tigers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YacOv_0f4a2QdO00

Dylan Cease continued to baffle Detroit hitters, Yasmani Grandal had a two-run homer and the visiting Chicago White Sox downed the Tigers 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Cease (1-0), who entered with an 8-0 record and 2.10 ERA in nine career starts against the Tigers, tossed five-plus innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out eight. Aaron Bummer collected the save after allowing two baserunners.

Jose Abreu had two hits and scored two runs, while Eloy Jimenez drove in two runs. Josh Harrison and Luis Robert each had two hits and scored a run for Chicago.

Detroit starter Casey Mize (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits in five-plus innings. Jeimer Candelario supplied an RBI double.

White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock departed in the third inning with right hamstring tightness. He was injured running to first base.

The White Sox scored two runs in the first inning. Luis Robert singled with one out and Abreu followed with a double. With two out, Jimenez smacked a single off the glove of shortstop Javy Baez to bring in both runners.

Harrison led off the fifth with a triple but was left stranded. Mize retired the next three batters on a strikeout, short fly ball and groundout.

The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the frame. Eric Haase and Spencer Torkelson walked with one out. Cease then struck out Akil Baddoo before Robbie Grossman lined out to first.
Chicago made it 4-0 in the top of the sixth. Abreu led off with a single and Grandal then blasted Mize’s 1-1 pitch over the right-field fence.

Detroit got those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Cease departed after Austin Meadows’ leadoff single. Renaldo Lopez then allowed a Baez single and Candelario’s RBI double. Baez was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch. Candelario later scored on Jonathan Schoop’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single extended the White Sox’s lead to 5-2 in the seventh. He knocked in Harrison, who led off with a double.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Micker Adolfo clears waivers, sticks with White Sox

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte. Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Mlb#White Sox#Era#Tigers#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy