Ellsworth County, KS

Fire Weather Watch issued for Ellsworth, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA FLAGLER PUTNAM IN NORTHERN FLORIDA MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, BOSTWICK, BURBANK, CARRAWAY, OCALA, OCALA AIRPORT, PALATKA, PALM COAST, AND WEIRSDALE.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Osborne; Smith FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 018, 064, 075, 076 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Reno, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Reno; Rice; Russell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032...033...047...048...050 AND 067 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McPherson, Reno, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. North winds gusting to around 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson and Reno Counties. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Friday morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become partially snow packed, slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the early Friday morning commute.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Marion, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Marion; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marion, Chase, Butler, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, eastern Bienville and southwestern Lincoln Parishes through 430 AM CDT At 404 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Gibsland, or 20 miles southeast of Minden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Simsboro, Hodge, North Hodge, Vienna, East Hodge, Lucky, Castor, Bienville, Quitman, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Brice, Liberty Hill and Sailes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Avalanche Watch issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has cancelled Backcountry Avalanche Watch Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Marion County through 1145 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wildwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Weirsdale, Ocklawaha, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Belleview and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are expected Sunday afternoon. Minimum relative humidities will drop into the teens as south winds potentially gust to 35 mph. With very dry fuels in place, critical fire weather conditions may develop Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORGAN...NORTHERN JOHNSON...EASTERN HENDRICKS AND MARION COUNTIES At 901 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Speedway, or near Indianapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monument Circle around 905 PM EDT. Beech Grove, Southport, Warren Park and Homecroft around 910 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Greenwood and Whiteland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 127. Interstate 70 between mile markers 63 and 87. Interstate 74 between mile markers 68 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Harvey and Sedgwick Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MINGO...SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND WESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delbarton, or near Williamson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cass, Gregg, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cass; Gregg; Marion FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Hempstead and Miller. In northeast Texas, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg and Marion. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .Dry air with relative humidity values below 20 percent will continue to remain in place today with moderate south- southeasterly sustained winds of around 15 to 20 mph across portions of the Rio Grande and southern Edwards Plateau. For tonight, the low relative humidity values gradually recover while wind speeds subside to around 5 to 15 mph. A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasings winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. To the east of the dryline, relative humidity values expected to be much higher. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS * WINDS...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, 10 to 20 percent. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellsworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ellsworth Country * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

