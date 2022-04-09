Fire Weather Watch issued for Ellsworth, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MINGO...SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND WESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delbarton, or near Williamson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
