In a time when the YWCA of Northwest Ohio is trying to renovate its downtown Toledo headquarters, the effort soon will be bolstered by $2 million in federal funding. The Board of Lucas County commissioners announced at a news conference Tuesday they were lending a hand to the YWCA’s capital campaign fund by allocating the federal money. The funding is from the $83 million the county received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act last year. The campaign fund, which has been in existence for more than a year, was created with the purpose of funding in small and large ways renovations to the 68-year-old central Toledo building on Jefferson Avenue.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO