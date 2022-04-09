ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers override Hogan’s vetoes near session end

By BRIAN WITTE
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS., Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes on Saturday of measures to create a paid family leave insurance program, expand access to abortion in the state and other bills.

Here’s a look at measures the Democratic-led General Assembly enacted into law over the Republican governor’s vetoes:

ABORTION

Maryland will end a restriction that only physicians perform abortions, enabling nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training to perform them. The state also will require private insurance plans, except those with legal exemptions, to cover abortions without cost-sharing or deductibles. The bill takes effect on July 1. Insurance provisions apply to all policies, contracts, and health benefit plans issued, delivered, or renewed in the state on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

PAID FAMILY LEAVE

Maryland workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to deal with such family issues as having a baby, caring for a sick relative or dealing with a military deployment. Up to 24 weeks could be taken in some cases, such as when someone who took 12 weeks due to an illness has a child later.

JUVENILE JUSTICE REFORM

A law enforcement officer will be prohibited from conducting custodial interrogation of a child, unless the child has consulted with an attorney.

GUN SHOPS-SECURITY

Firearms dealers will be required to have certain security measures in place at stores.

HEALTH OFFICERS REMOVAL

County health officers will be entitled to written notice about removal from their positions as well as the opportunity to request a hearing.

PREVAILING WAGE

A state labor department official will be able to issue a stop-work order for a work site where the official determines a contractor may have violated prevailing wage requirements.

MARC TRAIN

The Maryland Transit Administration will be required to make investments in programs to advance the Maryland Area Regional Commuter Cornerstone Plan and other MARC improvements.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

Public defenders will be able to participate in collective bargaining. Maryland Transit Administration Police sergeants and supervisors can also participate in collective bargaining.

Epidemiologist: Drug supply fueled WVa crisis over poverty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The influx of prescription opioids into West Virginia communities was the main driver of the state’s drug crisis — more than poverty, job loss and other economic stressors, an epidemiologist testified Tuesday at the ongoing trial against three major pharmaceutical companies. “The economic...
HEALTH
