ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

DEC is looking for summer workers

By Erik Columbia
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBL7x_0f4a0jWj00

(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking for seasonal work this summer, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for people to hire who enjoy the outdoors.

The DEC hires more than 500 seasonal employees every summer from all levels of experience and skill sets. The positions range from supervisors, lifeguards, security, maintenance, cleaning staff, and booth workers – with some positions beginning as early as May.

All applicants for seasonal summer employment must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Individuals at least 16 years old interested in summer lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities must complete the waterfront lifeguard course to be considered for employment and a no-cost waterfront lifeguard course will be offered April 19 – 22, in Gloversville, Fulton County. The free lifeguard course includes certification in required lifeguarding and waterfront skills, CPR/AED for professional rescuers, and first aid.

Those interested in summer employment with DEC or looking for more information should visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/726.html , call (518) 457-2500 Ext. #1, or email campinfo@dec.ny.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested on falsifying medical documents; police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for unlawful surveillance in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on a felony charge after an incident that occurred last week in Corning, according to State Police in Painted Post. Joey Brizzee, 31, of Dundee N.Y. was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022 at around 9:15 in the City of Corning. He was arrested for allegedly shooting […]
CORNING, NY
WVNS

Beckley Parks and Rec looking for summer employees

Beckley, WV (WVNS) –The city of Beckley Parks and Recreation department is looking for summer workers. Jobs are available for applicants ages 18 and older and will last from April until the end of October of 2022. Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker said whether you think you’d fit in best at a pool, […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Sports
City
Gloversville, NY
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Zoo looking for seasonal workers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is hiring for several seasonal positions. Seasonal Zookeeper Aide: https://bit.ly/SeasonalZookeeperAide. Seasonal Rehabilitation Assistant: https://bit.ly/SeasonalRehabTech. Seasonal Education Assistant: https://bit.ly/SeasonalEducationAssistant. Special Activities Assistant: https://bit.ly/SpecialActivitiesAssistant. Part-Time Zookeeper Aide: https://bit.ly/PTZookeeperAide. Job descriptions are available at the city's hiring site.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WTOK-TV

Looking for a summer job? Geyser Falls is hiring!

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is having a job fair Saturday. If you are at least 15 years old, you may apply at The Beach Club at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park Saturday, Mar. 26, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Having applications completed online, prior to the job fair, will put you a step ahead of the rest when you arrive.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Dec Facilities#Cpr Aed#Nexstar Media Inc
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
KISS 104.1

Two More Shops Open in Restored Binghamton Building

Additional businesses have started operating at the Number 5 Commons development in Binghamton's South Side. Common Soil Juicery opened for business Monday in a building at 39 South Washington Street. The space was last used by La Tazza coffeehouse. Co-owners Riley Stichter and Julie Chambers have been working over the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy