Chicago, IL

Bulls' Matt Thomas: Out Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas (lower leg) is out...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper's death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn't get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he's capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman's bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver's practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Exits with hip injury

Fletcher left Monday's game against the Marlins due to left hip tightness. The severity of Fletcher's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be listed as day-to-day until the team unveils more information. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield could see more opportunities at shortstop if Fletcher is forced to miss significant time.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Tuesday

Molina had been scheduled to sit Monday against the Pirates, but that game wound up getting rained out. He'll wind up getting two days off in a row, as Andrew Knizner is again scheduled for his season debut Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Placed on bereavement list

Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA

