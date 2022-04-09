ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Strong outing to open 2022

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rasmussen tossed four innings of two-run ball on three hits and a walk while striking out three in Saturday's win over the Orioles....

www.cbssports.com

WausauPilot

Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The night before starting the Orioles’ home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards. “When we got back from Tampa, I snuck out onto the field and kind of walked out on the mound and tried to imagine what today would be like,” Zimmermann said.
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
CBS Sports

Rays' JT Chargois: IL bound with oblique tightness

The Rays placed Chargois on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left oblique tightness. Chargois picked up the injury coming out of his first relief outing of the season Friday, when he retired both of the batters he faced in a win over the Orioles. The Rays will be able to backdate his placement on the IL to Saturday, making Chargois eligible for reinstatement as soon as April 19. The fact that his injury is described as oblique tightness rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoided an extended absence.
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino behind bag Tuesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday versus right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Zunino is starting at catcher over Francisco Mejia and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 10.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,300 salary. Per our...
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse starting for A's versus Rays Monday

Sheldon Neuse will start at third base for the Oakland Athletics in Monday's game against the New York Mets. Neuse will bat eighth and play third base Monday while Kevin Smith rotates to the dugout. Neuse has a $2,000 salary and is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points according to...
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Part of taxi squad, for now

The Rays added Romero to their taxi squad Monday, setting the stage for a potential call-up at some point during the team's four-game series with Oakland. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported Sunday that Romero was en route to joining the Rays' active roster, but the 24-year-old right-hander will remain in limbo for the time being as a member of the taxi squad. Tampa Bay recalled reliever Ryan Thompson from Triple-A Durham on Monday and placed Ryan Yarbrough (groin) on the injured list in a corresponding move, but the move might have been made as a means of having a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series opener with the Rays. Yarbrough's turn in the rotation is scheduled to come up Tuesday, so Tampa Bay could still formally recall Romero from Durham to start that day in what would be his MLB debut. Romero produced a 2.61 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 110.1 innings between Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2021.
FOX Sports

Rays host the Athletics to start 4-game series

LINE: Rays -207, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a four-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Rays scored 5.3 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up four.
Yardbarker

Rays Continue To Own A Division Rival

Sometimes, a certain team or player just has your number. It doesn’t matter what the other team does to try and stop it. Sometimes, that one player or team is just dialed in. And that seems to be the case with the Tampa Bay Rays, at least when they’re...
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Call-up official

The Rays recalled Romero from Triple-A Durham in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Athletics in Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay placed Luis Patino (oblique) on the injured list in a corresponding move. With the Rays now down three members from their projected Opening Day rotation in Patino, Ryan Yarbrough (groin) and Shane Baz (elbow), Romero could have a decent amount of leash in the Tampa Bay rotation, provided he doesn't lay an egg Tuesday in his MLB debut. Though the Athletics erupted for 13 runs in a blowout win Monday, the lack of established bats in their lineup makes for a soft landing spot for Romero, who dazzled in the minors last season with a 2.61 ERA and 145:31 K:BB across 110.1 innings. He'll make for an intriguing streaming option this week.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
NBC Sports

Rays' Phillips hilariously tells Pache to hit weight room

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is arguably the funniest player in MLB, and when he was asked to pitch in the Athletics' 13-2 win at Tropicana Field on Monday night, he didn't disappoint. Rocking an unusual windup, Phillips was lobbing in 45 mph pitches to A's hitters. A's rookie...
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to bench

Margot will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays have a deep outfield and can give all their regulars frequent days off. Margot finds himself sitting for the second time in the season's first four games, with Brett Phillips again stepping in as the right fielder.
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Crosses plate twice Sunday

Wendle went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Giants. The veteran infielder accounted for both of Miami's runs on the afternoon while getting the start at shortstop and hitting sixth. Wendle is off to a quick start to his Marlins tenure, going 3-for-7 with a walk and three runs scored through two games.
