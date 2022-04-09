Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Strong outing to open 2022

The Rays added Romero to their taxi squad Monday, setting the stage for a potential call-up at some point during the team's four-game series with Oakland. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported Sunday that Romero was en route to joining the Rays' active roster, but the 24-year-old right-hander will remain in limbo for the time being as a member of the taxi squad. Tampa Bay recalled reliever Ryan Thompson from Triple-A Durham on Monday and placed Ryan Yarbrough (groin) on the injured list in a corresponding move, but the move might have been made as a means of having a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series opener with the Rays. Yarbrough's turn in the rotation is scheduled to come up Tuesday, so Tampa Bay could still formally recall Romero from Durham to start that day in what would be his MLB debut. Romero produced a 2.61 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 110.1 innings between Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2021.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO