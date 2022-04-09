Bulls' Alex Caruso: Out at Minnesota

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. With both Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill a roster spot. The 27-year-old has had short stints in the MLB in the past couple seasons, starting three games and appearing in six total contests between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Overall, he has produced a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while walking six and striking out 12 batters over 15 innings. With Giolito on the shelf, Lambert could be asked to make a spot start or two while with the big-league club for the time being.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO