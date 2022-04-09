ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Police: Teen arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of 16-year-old in Mount Vernon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wydjg_0f4a091w00

Police say a teen was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Mount Vernon that killed another teen and injured a person .

The school district says there was a fight between students at the STEAM Academy and the Denzel Washington School of the Arts at the intersection of Gramatan Avenue and East Prospect Avenue around 4 p.m.

After a parade for the state title-winning Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team, the city says a 15-year-old stabbed two other teens. The victims are sophomores, according to the school district.

The victim who was fatally stabbed was a 16-year-old girl.

The other teenage victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Saturday a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard gave a video statement on Facebook , describing the incident as "senseless" and an "inexcusable act of violence."

"There is no other way to say it. Mount Vernon, our young people are hurting,” the mayor said. “Their mental, their emotional, their social and their spiritual health are at an all time low. I'm asking at this critical moment that we come together as a community."

"The school system has to do a lot better," said Jesse Van Lew, who helped found "Save Mt. Vernon," an organization which tackles violence in the City.

He says for weeks, he's seen videos of fights among students and he wants the school board to do more.

"We got to hold these kids accountable," Van Lew said. He also added that parents need to be more involved, which is something Patterson-Howard agrees with.

"It's time to get in our children's business. They don't have business that isn't our business," Patterson-Howard said.

Mount Vernon police are continuing to investigate what led to the violent attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division or to send an anonymous text with the letters "MVPD" to the tip line at 847-411.

The school district said it will have clergy, counselors, and social workers available at the school as long as families need to talk about what happened.

News 12 reached out to the school board but have not yet heard back.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
WSAV News 3

50-year-old man found in bed with 7-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 50-year-old Ladson, South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl. Anthony Furman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with […]
LADSON, SC
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High School#The Steam Academy
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Skagit Valley Herald

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Mount Vernon

Police have in custody a man they suspect of bringing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Skagit County. Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella, who is facing a number of charges related to drugs, firearms and money laundering, is being held on $1 million bail in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy