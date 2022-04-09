Police: Teen arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of 16-year-old in Mount Vernon

Police say a teen was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Mount Vernon that killed another teen and injured a person .

The school district says there was a fight between students at the STEAM Academy and the Denzel Washington School of the Arts at the intersection of Gramatan Avenue and East Prospect Avenue around 4 p.m.

After a parade for the state title-winning Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team, the city says a 15-year-old stabbed two other teens. The victims are sophomores, according to the school district.

The victim who was fatally stabbed was a 16-year-old girl.

The other teenage victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Saturday a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard gave a video statement on Facebook , describing the incident as "senseless" and an "inexcusable act of violence."

"There is no other way to say it. Mount Vernon, our young people are hurting,” the mayor said. “Their mental, their emotional, their social and their spiritual health are at an all time low. I'm asking at this critical moment that we come together as a community."

"The school system has to do a lot better," said Jesse Van Lew, who helped found "Save Mt. Vernon," an organization which tackles violence in the City.

He says for weeks, he's seen videos of fights among students and he wants the school board to do more.

"We got to hold these kids accountable," Van Lew said. He also added that parents need to be more involved, which is something Patterson-Howard agrees with.

"It's time to get in our children's business. They don't have business that isn't our business," Patterson-Howard said.

Mount Vernon police are continuing to investigate what led to the violent attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division or to send an anonymous text with the letters "MVPD" to the tip line at 847-411.

The school district said it will have clergy, counselors, and social workers available at the school as long as families need to talk about what happened.

News 12 reached out to the school board but have not yet heard back.