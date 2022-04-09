Report: Saint Peter’s NCAA Tournament Star Doug Edert Makes Transfer Decision

The Peacocks’ sixth man has committed to the Bulldogs.

Former Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert, who made a name for himself nationally after playing a key role in the team’s Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament, will transfer to Bryant according to Jon Rothstein.

Edert announced his intent to transfer from Saint Peter’s following Seton Hall’s hiring of Peacocks coach Shaheen Holloway . Edert emerged as a weapon off the bench this season for Saint Peter’s, averaging 9.5 points per game on 41% shooting from three.

His 20 points off the bench against Kentucky in the first round of the tournament was key to the Peacocks’ massive upset over the No. 2 seed Wildcats.

Edert will be a senior next season, but has two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 year in 2020.

Jared Grasso and the Bulldogs are hoping for Edert to step in and help fill the void offensively for departing guard Peter Kiss , who will leave for the pros after leading the country in scoring this past season.

