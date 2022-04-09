ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Line Dancing with Janet

murfreesborotn.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for line dance lessons on Sunday afternoons....

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Line dancing means always having a friend

Improved mental health, social engagement, physical activity, and just having a great time are all the benefits attendees at the Olive Branch Senior Citizens Center have at a very popular class. Line dancing is a pastime many seniors have embraced both at the senior centers in Olive Branch and Southaven....
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
CBS42.com

Birmingham line dancing class preparing for anniversary celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — D2 Line Dancing of Birmingham is preparing to celebrate its 10th year anniversary and you can join in the celebration. Desi Keith, owner and instructor, turned his passion into purpose. Keith says he uses his gift to help members of the community become physically and mentally fit one step at a time. He currently offers classes at the YWCA downtown on Monday through Thursdays. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10. Keith says she is expanding his classes into West Alabama. He will be teaching a class on Tuesdays at McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, he will be teaching a class at Robert Hasson Community Center. All classes begin at 5:30 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Murfreesboro, TN
SheKnows

Eat Your Heart Out, Bradley Cooper! A Star Is Reborn in a Way to Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd and His Beautiful Lady Love

Daytime heartthrob’s spin on a theme song for the ages. The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) brought out all of the feels with just one photo, especially for fans who couldn’t get enough of the 2018 remake of the hit film A Star Is Born, headlined by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The CBS fave shared a shot on his Instagram alongside his lady love that brought romantic images from the movie rushing back.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy