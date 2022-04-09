ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Gas station celebrates grand opening by offering $2.76 per gallon

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdPUe_0f4Zypcj00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — People were actually happy to fill up their tanks with gas on Saturday morning, that’s because a new gas station arrived in town with deals to kick off their grand opening.

A new 76 Gas Station with a daybreak market and convenience store celebrated its grand opening by offering people significantly cheaper gas prices.

“I actually thought it was $3 and some change when I seen $2 my initial reaction was I should have brought my suburban, I should have brought my dodge, I should have brought 4 or 5 other cars,” customer Lewis King Jr. said.

Franklin Co. inmate expresses drug addiction recovery through poetry

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. they dropped their gas prices down to $2.76 cents for the day.

Along with the cheap fuel prices, they celebrated the day with $1 car washes and 76 cent hot dogs and fountain drinks.

One customer said she was just passing by when she saw the low price she says she had to stop by and fill up.

“It feels great, So I may call some friends and let them know because it’s way too high at $4. Absolutely way too high. This is way more reasonable. They need to just do this on a regular basis,” Customer Diane Stafford said.

Stafford said she’s been spending anywhere from $3.80 cents to $4.10 cents per gallon.

‘DeSanta Claus’ brings $23.1M for Panhandle communities

Daybreak Market and Fuel Chairman Hani Baskaron said the gas station will be a clean and safe place for families.

“With all the experience that we have, we figured that the mom and the kids, we feel that it is very important for them when they walk in the store to be safe, to feel safe, and clean,” Baskaron said. “They can leave the kids and walk around. From the bathrooms to lightning it’s a really safe environment.”

This is the first 76 Gas Station in the area but they are planning to bring four or five more to the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Traffic
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
KSBW.com

400 gallons of gas stolen from North Carolina gas station

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Video above:Thieves are draining gas tanks. Here's how you can protect yours. As gas prices soar, fuel thefts are on the rise across the country, something Bizzy Bee Grocery in High Point, North Carolina, found out the hard way. After the store closed at 10...
HIGH POINT, NC
WMBB

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Convenience Store#Poetry#Franklin Co#Desanta Claus#Fuel
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Panama City man with more than 10 previous felony convictions on multiple charges, according to the Panama City Police Department. Officers also discovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver. Stanley Lavar Ashe, 40, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WestRock to close Panama City mill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WestRock closure will have economic impact

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The mill shut down could result in more than 450-people losing their jobs and that ripple effect will be felt across the county and city. Many others do not work directly for WestRock, but support the mill’s production. The ripple effect of the mill closing has left some local suppliers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. incinerator scheduled for demolition

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – After two years, the Bay County incinerator is about to be incinerated itself— at least most of it. In 2020, Bay County Commissioners decided to shut down the waste-to-energy facility. Full operations stopped a year ago because they said it was not cost-effective. At Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting, officials […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna man killed in Jackson County accident

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed in a head-on collision on State Road 71 Thursday night. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Bryan Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a car traveling south on State 71 attempted to pass the car in front of him. However, he […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

One person killed, three rushed to hospital in Bayou George crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and three others, including two small children, were rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said a four-door Altima was headed north on Woodleigh Road near Waverly Road at about 2:15 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy