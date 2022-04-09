ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

City of Lynn Haven hosts Easter Egg Hunt

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The City of Lynn Haven hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people came out to A.L. Kinsaul Park to hunt for 30,000 easter eggs and enjoy the festivities.

Besides hunting for easter eggs filled with candy and prizes, kids had the chance to take pictures with the Easter bunny, get their faces painted, and jump around in a bounce house.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vicki Gainer said this is a good way to bring the family out and get the community together.

“We spent so much time in the house the last 2 years with COVID and not going out to activities. When you have events like that, it really encourages families to come out and make a day out of it and as you can see with the thousand of people that have been out today it’s been a really great day for families,” Gainer said.

Their goal was for every child to leave with Easter eggs and Gainer said they accomplished that goal.

