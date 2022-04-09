ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

DeSantis says ‘Cold War’ coming if Stacey Abrams elected GA governor

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXYG_0f4ZyTOr00

During a press conference in Gulf County, in Florida’s northwest, DeSantis referenced the ongoing Master’s Tournament in Georgia, using it as an apparent segue into discussing the state’s elections.

Comments / 154

Jan Skibicki
2d ago

He has no idea what he's talking about. Someone needs to ask him, "what exactly do you mean by that?" He wouldn't be able to answer....

Reply(4)
62
Tampa Resident-Tyra
2d ago

Hmm, wth does he knows we don't? 🤔 Sounds like a threat of some kind. Desantis needs to worry about Florida, not Georgia!!!!

Reply(3)
39
ShirleyGirley
2d ago

He's sooo worried about Georgia elections and Texas' immigration, but can't manage to tend Florida borders. People swim in every day and merge in.

Reply(2)
34
Related
WSAV News 3

Stacey Abrams sues to get unlimited fundraising committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants a federal judge to let her immediately begin raising and spending unlimited sums. Abrams sued on Monday, challenging as unconstitutional new fundraising committees created by Georgia lawmakers last year. Such leadership committees allow unlimited contributions. An incumbent governor and an opposing major-party nominee can […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Governor#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy