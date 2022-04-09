ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study ranks best ‘weed cities’ in the US

By Joelle Jones, Nexstar Media Wire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012, the so-called “Green Rush” of legal weed has grown — and now plenty of states offer pot-lovers a legal place to puff in peace. However, a new list of the “Best Weed Cities in the U.S.” suggests that not all kush is created equal.

Just 10 years ago, weed enthusiasts looking to smoke cannabis legally would have been out of luck unless they booked a trip to Amsterdam. With recreational cannabis now greenlit in 18 states, it seems there are more options than ever for stoners to set up shop.

The list, compiled by Real Estate Witch , ranked each city on a number of weighted factors, including the legality, price (in relation to average annual income), dispensaries per capita, and — no kidding — the number of Taco Bell restaurants in the area. Perhaps not surprisingly, Denver — also known as the Mile High City — came out on top.

“Although there are many popular places to smoke weed in Colorado, none is better than the state’s capital,” Real Estate Witch wrote. “Weed is easily accessible in Denver, with 7x the number of dispensaries (9.8 per 100,000 residents) and nearly 3x the number of head shops (2.2 per 100,000 residents) as the average city.”

Denver also ranked high in terms of cannabis affordability, behind only Sacramento, California, and Portland, Oregon — the two cities that took the third- and second-place spots on the list, respectively.

A ranking of the top ten “weed cities” as determined by Real Estate Witch is below:

  1. Denver, Colorado
  2. Portland, Oregon
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Seattle, Washington
  7. San Francisco, California
  8. San Diego, California
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. Phoenix, Arizona
To determine the best weed-friendly cities, Real Estate Witch used data from 2022 to analyze marijuana laws, including “publicly available data” from the Census Bureau, Google Trends, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Yelp, among others. A complete ranking of all 50 cities included in the study can be found at Real Estate Witch

NECN

Best Places to Live: Cambridge, Mass. Ranked #2 City in the U.S.

Cambridge, Mass. has been ranked the second-best city to live in the U.S. according to a new rankings report from Niche. Cambridge came in just behind The Woodlands, Texas to claim the #2 spot, up from #5 last year. Here are this year's top five cities, according to the report:
97ZOK

This City Ranked #1 Best Vacation Destination For Spring Break In Wisconsin

Oh, the feeling to be in high school again getting a week off for Spring break. Once you become an adult, I swear all the things you used to look forward to just disappear. So many people travel during Spring break all over the country and one of the most popular destinations to go is, of course, Florida. The beaches fill up with party-goers drinking, dancing, and having the time of their lives with their best friends.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
