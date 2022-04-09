ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Robert Puente, Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez, Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Cortese
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNjKx_0f4ZyNLj00

(KTLA) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday. “Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II.

Study ranks best ‘weed cities’ in the US

The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face. “What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition. One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction.

Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday. The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Does questioning the theory of evolution mean you’re racist? Study suggests it does

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Jack Kirby
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Art#Heritage Auctions#Marvel Comics#Captain America#Ktla#American#A Heritage Auctions
Variety

‘The Crown’ Prequel: Discussions Begin Between Netflix and Producer Left Bank

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures have been in discussions over a prequel to the British royal drama series, a source confirmed Friday. However, the prequel is not in development nor greenlit. The prequel would start with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, and would run up to where “The Crown” began, which was with the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan would also pen the prequel, which would run for three to five seasons, according to a report in the Daily Mail, described by...
TV SERIES
NEWS10 ABC

Investigation continues after teen shot at Crossgates

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department confirm a 17-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the hand on the parking lot of Crossgates Mall, between UNO Pizzeria & Grill and Best Buy, on Sunday. Police confirm the investigation is active and believe it to be an isolated incident. At approximately 2:51pm […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George restaurants raise nearly $5K for Ukraine

Last month, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces was felt across the village and town of Lake George, where many international workers had spent a summer while traveling on J-1 visa programs. One restaurant stepped up to raise money to feed refugees, and last week, a total was announced that was helped along by surrounding chefs and eateries.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway attack. Officials do not have evidence he was the same person who actually committed the shooting. Ten people were shot in the attack. James’ name was connected to a U-Haul sought in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Hypebae

An Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary Is Coming to Netflix

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to release on Netflix, following the popularity of other documentaries such as The Tinder Swindler. The title will explore the brand’s peak during the late ’90s and the early aughts due to its “all-American” image. However, there has been much controversy surrounding the label’s exclusionary marketing and discriminatory practices. One such instance was the teen retailer’s lawsuit against American Eagle, in which it claimed that the competing clothing store had plagiarized some of its designs.
TV & VIDEOS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy