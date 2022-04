LIMA — The 11th-hour introduction of evidence Tuesday in the case of Anthony Brown caused a mid-day pause in the Lima man’s trial. Prior to the start of testimony on the trial’s second day, defense attorney Denise Demmitt told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser she just had learned of the existence of text messages between a confidential informant used by law enforcement and the informant’s brother. She said those messages suggest there was an attempt by the two men “to play both sides against each other” by tampering with a controlled drug buy in Brown’s case.

