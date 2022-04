Phil Mickelson. Rory McIlroy. Jordan Spieth. Dustin Johnson. Don’t worry, Louis Oosthuizen. You’re not alone. It happens to the best of them. Oosthuizen, you may remember, had one of the better majors seasons last year. Though he no doubt would rather forget. At both the U.S. Open and the Open Championship a month later, Oosthuizen held at least a share of the third-round lead, only to fall short — at the U.S. Open, he finished second, and at the Open Championship, Oosthuizen ended up tied for third. (He also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, though he started Sunday in third.)

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO