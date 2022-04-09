ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Kenedy Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Galveston, southern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brazoria, or near Sweeny, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, West Columbia, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, Wild Peach Village and San Luis Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:25:00 Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 04:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Local areas of light freezing drizzle glazing surfaces. * WHERE...Juneau Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Plan on slippery roads.riodic.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tomah, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Monroe County, including the following locations... Warrens, County Roads I And I I, Jackson Pass, Clifton, Oakdale, Tunnel City and Highway 131 And County A. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 136 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 51. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 24 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated showers this evening could bring wind gusts up to 45 MPH.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harrison; Monona FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wichita HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron GUSTY WINDS WITHIN RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH have been observed within showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon. Strong southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will reamin possible through the afternoon and early evening as showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move inland.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves between 8 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tomah, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Monroe County, including the following locations... Warrens, County Roads I And I I, Jackson Pass, Clifton, Oakdale, Tunnel City and Highway 131 And County A. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 136 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 51. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 24 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

