ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

19-year-old Avery Natal dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish (St. Tammany Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3sP1_0f4ZwiBw00
19-year-old Avery Natal dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish (St. Tammany Parish, LA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 19-year-old Avery Natal, from Slidell, as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision in St. Tammany Parish.

The fatal car crash was reported a little after 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. According to the investigation reports, Natal was eastbound in the left lane on Interstate 12 in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra while a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer was eastbound in the right lane on Interstate 12 [...]

Read More >>

April 9, 2022

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged

HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St Tammany Parish Lrb#Freightliner#Louisiana Accident News
NOLA.com

Man convicted of shipping 50-plus pounds of marijuana from California to Jefferson Parish

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted Long Nguyen, 46, of conspiring to ship more than 50 pounds of marijuana from California to Louisiana. A Vietnamese speaker who required a translator in court, Nguyen had the marijuana shipped in vacuum-sealed bags, which were tucked inside foil bags and stored in plywood-lined cardboard boxes, the district attorney's office said. Law officers seized the marijuana and $8,000 cash from apartments, a storage unit and a UPS distribution center in the New Orleans area. A Terrytown couple who mistakenly received seven pounds of marijuana called 911 to report it, prosecutors said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy