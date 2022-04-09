19-year-old Avery Natal dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish (St. Tammany Parish, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 19-year-old Avery Natal, from Slidell, as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision in St. Tammany Parish.

The fatal car crash was reported a little after 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. According to the investigation reports, Natal was eastbound in the left lane on Interstate 12 in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra while a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer was eastbound in the right lane on Interstate 12 [...]

April 9, 2022

