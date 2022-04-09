What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State football's first spring scrimmage

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football got off to a good, but not great start in its first scrimmage of the spring at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, coach Mike Leach said.

He said the Bulldogs played hard, but were inconsistent and at times, hesitant. And he expected more out of the offense.

"I thought when (quarterback) Sawyer (Robertson) settled in, he played real well after his interceptions," Leach said. "I don’t think Will (Rodgers) ever got into a rhythm and it’s tough when you’ve got limited reps. I think our defensive front with the ones was a little better than the twos which creates a set of problems. I thought our first group could have played better on offense."

Sometimes, it's a good sign if things don't go too far in favor of one side of the ball during scrimmages, Leach said.

"One of the quickest signs of a decent scrimmage is if everybody’s pissed," Leach said. "Because if one side’s happy then something’s wrong on the other side. But we had good effort."

Leach said that Antonio Harmon has been setting an example for the receivers with his physical play. He said the unit could use some more toughness as a group.

"He’s getting better and better, he’s naturally physical and that’s a lesson that I think all those receivers can take," Leach said. "Because right now I think we’re kind of soft at receiver and we’ve got to be tougher. Even though he’s not real experienced, he’s still working on ball skills and the rest. He is physical and so that’s a pretty good example for the other guys."

The Bulldogs are getting used to rotating players through various positions on the offensive line. It's been an adjustment, but some of the younger players have adapted pretty well, Leach said.

"You’ve got to do it. There’s some growing pains to it whenever you have to move guys around," Leach said. "The ideal thing, I can’t say I’ve ever had 10, but if you can get up to eight you’re going to be pretty good. So we’re trying to get it up to eight guys. And then of course we have a couple guys not playing. But some of the young guys I think have stepped up and played pretty well."

Leach said scrimmaging in the stadium is helping some of the new players get more comfortable. The Bulldogs have two more open scrimmages left in the spring, on April 16 (Maroon and White Spring Football Game) and April 23.

"I wanted to do it last week, but the field wasn't ready. Exposure in the stadium is huge. That's why we do it every Thursday during the season," said Leach.