ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State football's first spring scrimmage

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P98gD_0f4ZwhJD00

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football got off to a good, but not great start in its first scrimmage of the spring at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, coach Mike Leach said.

He said the Bulldogs played hard, but were inconsistent and at times, hesitant. And he expected more out of the offense.

"I thought when (quarterback) Sawyer (Robertson) settled in, he played real well after his interceptions," Leach said. "I don’t think Will (Rodgers) ever got into a rhythm and it’s tough when you’ve got limited reps. I think our defensive front with the ones was a little better than the twos which creates a set of problems. I thought our first group could have played better on offense."

LESSONS FROM LEACH'S CLASS:Five lessons from Mike Leach's insurgent warfare and football class at Mississippi State

SPRING CHECKLIST:Here are Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach's top priorities for spring practice

WHERE TO EAT FOR THE NFL DRAFT:Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach talks Las Vegas, food, as spring practice starts

Sometimes, it's a good sign if things don't go too far in favor of one side of the ball during scrimmages, Leach said.

"One of the quickest signs of a decent scrimmage is if everybody’s pissed," Leach said. "Because if one side’s happy then something’s wrong on the other side. But we had good effort."

Leach said that Antonio Harmon has been setting an example for the receivers with his physical play. He said the unit could use some more toughness as a group.

"He’s getting better and better, he’s naturally physical and that’s a lesson that I think all those receivers can take," Leach said. "Because right now I think we’re kind of soft at receiver and we’ve got to be tougher. Even though he’s not real experienced, he’s still working on ball skills and the rest. He is physical and so that’s a pretty good example for the other guys."

The Bulldogs are getting used to rotating players through various positions on the offensive line. It's been an adjustment, but some of the younger players have adapted pretty well, Leach said.

"You’ve got to do it. There’s some growing pains to it whenever you have to move guys around," Leach said. "The ideal thing, I can’t say I’ve ever had 10, but if you can get up to eight you’re going to be pretty good. So we’re trying to get it up to eight guys. And then of course we have a couple guys not playing. But some of the young guys I think have stepped up and played pretty well."

Leach said scrimmaging in the stadium is helping some of the new players get more comfortable. The Bulldogs have two more open scrimmages left in the spring, on April 16 (Maroon and White Spring Football Game) and April 23.

"I wanted to do it last week, but the field wasn't ready. Exposure in the stadium is huge. That's why we do it every Thursday during the season," said Leach.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

What Nick Saban sees from backup Alabama QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

It’s almost primetime for a few Alabama football players in the black jerseys. Backing up the reigning Heisman Trophy passer doesn’t lend much spotlight to the reserves. And the joke about the backup quarterback being the most popular guy in Tuscaloosa no longer applies so next Saturday’s A-Day game will be their time to shine.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: As spring winds down an updated SEC QB ranking

A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona Sports

ASU, Herm Edwards continuing to add transfers after spring game

There are more than a few question marks surrounding the upcoming season for the Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Herm Edwards. The spring game took place on Saturday and fans got to see the first glimpse at not just the team as a whole, but specifically the quarterback, offensive line and cornerback groups for the upcoming season.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

How Jadon Haselwood is fitting in with Arkansas football after transferring from Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Wade Stadium#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football
AL.com

Auburn’s quarterback competition takes center stage during A-Day spring game

T.J. Finley got the first-team reps, Robby Ashford won offensive MVP, and Holden Geriner provided some dramatics with a late touchdown pass. The public got its first look at Auburn’s offseason quarterback competition on Saturday, with three of the Tigers’ four candidates taking their turns at running the offense during the annual A-Day spring game. The trio of Finley, Ashford and Geriner all had their moments to showcase what they bring to the table, while Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada was held out due to a non-throwing shoulder injury that has limited him throughout the spring.
AUBURN, AL
The Exponent

Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game

If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy