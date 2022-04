West Tulsa Crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed into a antique store in west Tulsa Saturday.

Tulsa police responded to the crash near West 41st and Southwest Blvd just before 3 p.m.

Police have not released the condition of the driver or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The store reported damaged to the front window and to part of the store.

Car into storefront

