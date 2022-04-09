ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Observations from No. 4 SU vs. No. 1 UNC: Carney’s injury, Orange run out of energy

By Adam McCaffery
Daily Orange
 3 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Coming off four straight wins, Syracuse hosted top-ranked North Carolina on its senior day. But the days leading into the game presented challenges for the Orange, as a day before, the team announced that midfielder...

aaa.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 in-state guard with UNC interest has huge weekend

With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Syracuse.com

All five Syracuse women’s basketball starters make All-ACC Academic team

Syracuse, N.Y. — All five starters from the Syracuse women’s basketball team were selected for the All-ACC Academic team, announced Tuesday by the conference. Teisha Hyman, Najé Murray, Chrislyn Carr, Chrissy Carr and Alaysia Styles were recognized by the league for maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 during their athletic career, along with a minimum 3.0 for the previous semester.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
WXII 12

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane selected 17th overall in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Big Apple was the perfect setting for Elissa Cunane's big moment. The Summerfield, North Carolina, native and former NC State star wore a monochromatic "Wolfpack red" jumpsuit to the WNBA Draft in New York City Monday night. In the second round, the four-time WNBA champion...
SUMMERFIELD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy