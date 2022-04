NFL GMs, for the most part, will tell the media that they always go best player available. This self-proclaimed adherence to choosing the BPA often flies against what actually occurs, so fans would be correct to have some skepticism toward this overused proclamation. With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, it’s hard to know what the draft will look like since it’s his first one as a GM.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO