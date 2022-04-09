ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

ESPN
 3 days ago

A-pinch hit for Baddoo in the 9th. 1-ran for Pollock in the 3rd. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 7th. E--L.García (1). LOB--Chicago 5,...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

DENVER --  Freddie Freeman's biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been a supportive hug. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado's José Iglesias was experiencing. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
ESPN

Witt's dazzling play in 10th helps Royals top Guardians 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi's RBI single in the bottom half lifted the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
