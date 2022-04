BRUCETON MILLS — On April 6, Preston County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Bruceton Mills. A woman identified as Michelle Marie Casteel, 38, reported a man had struck her in the face and grabbed her around the throat. The officer did not observe any injuries to her mouth or neck. The deputies spoke to a man identified as her boyfriend, who stated she had not been hit and he did not know why she would lie about it.

