Brooklyn Beckham cruises around in golf cart with pooch ahead of wedding

No pre-wedding day jitters for Brooklyn Beckham.

The 23-year-old eldest son of Vicotria and David Beckham looked cool as a cucumber hours before his splashy wedding to actress, Nicola Peltz, 27.

The aspiring chef was snapped, clad in all white, zooming around in a golf cart while a (matching white) Bichon Frise dog was perched on his shoulder.

Beckham is set to wed Peltz at her family’s $123 million, 44,000 square-foot oceanfront mansion dubbed Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Peltz’s father is money maven Nelson Peltz, who is said to be worth $1.7 billion.

The guestlist for the nuptials is filled with celebrities including Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) — as well as her close pal Eva Longoria, chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Elizabeth Hurley.

Beckham proposed to Peltz in July 2020.LCD/Shutterstock

Once married, Beckham will reportedly go by the name Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

The couple has never been shy about expressing their feelings for one another on social media.

When they got engaged in July 2020 , Beckham shared photos from the proposal, writing alongside them: “Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

Beckham and Peltz will marry at her family’s Palm Beach digs.BackGrid/MegaBrooklyn Beckham was seen driving a golf cart while holding a white dog, just hours before he walks down the aisle.LCD/Shutterstock

They have gotten tattoos for each other , and on Peltz’s most recent birthday in January, Beckham gushed about his love for his soon-to-be bride.

“Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine,” he began. “I fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you. I hope you have the BEST birthday xx I love you with all my heart.”