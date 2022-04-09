ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez ‘Had a Feeling’ Fiance Ben Affleck Would Propose, But ‘Didn’t Know When’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Redo! Jennifer Lopez is “literally so ecstatic” about fiancé Ben Affleck ’s proposal nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement, an insider exclusively tells In Touch .

“She had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when,” the source says. “He completely surprised her.”

Though the two were once engaged before, this time around was different for them.

Jennifer Lopez's 6 Engagement Rings Will Have You ~On the Floor~: Photos

“It was one of the happiest moments in her life,” the insider adds. “In both their lives.”

The “On My Way” songstress, 52, announced that she and the Tender Bar actor, 49, were engaged on Friday, April 8, in a video that was published to her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said in the clip that was also posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts that day. She also updated her Twitter handle with an engagement ring emoji. In the video, J. Lo flashed her stunning green rock , which GIA certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut , Olivia Landau , observed “appears to be a 5-6 carat fancy green cushion cut diamond set with white diamond side stones that look like trillions.”

Just one day prior, J. Lo was seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her wedding finger, according to photos published by TMZ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcI72_0f4ZvPKo00

The Marry Me actress and the Good Will Hunting cowriter were Hollywood’s favorite couple in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli . They were engaged by the end of that year. However, the duo called it quits in 2004, citing overwhelming attention and media buzz as the main reason.

Nevertheless, J. Lo and Ben remained on good terms, which proved to be essential when they rekindled their relationship in April 2021 after Jennifer broke off her engagement with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez .

In July 2021, Jennifer and Ben became Instagram official when they rang in her 52nd birthday together. The “On the Floor” artist shared a carousel of photos from her fun party at the time, including a snap of Ben kissing her with his arms wrapped around her.

Throughout that year, the pair enjoyed adorable date nights together and excursions with their respective children. J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony , whereas Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner . By the end of that year, the pair were spotted spending time with each other’s kids on multiple shopping occasions, primarily around the winter holidays.

By early 2022, the lovebirds were still going strong. A separate source exclusively told In Touch that their engagement was “imminent” and only “a matter of time.”

Bling Bling! The Prettiest Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 So Far

“There’s no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged,” the insider said on January 24. “He’s told pretty much everyone that he lost Jen once before, and he’s not going to let that happen again. It’s meant to be, and if you see them together, there’s no doubt about it.”

While the source added that the Argo star “wanted to propose on her birthday in July … some say Ben feels that’s too far away.”

“He’ll probably do it in early spring when they have plans to go away,” the insider noted at the time, before mentioning that “their kids are all on board … even Jen Garner thinks it’s a good idea.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
Elle

Here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Passionately Kissing in a Parking Lot

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a parking lot a romantic place yesterday when paparazzi captured the two passionately kissing in Pacific Palisades. The couple was dropping Affleck's 10-year-old son off at swimming lessons. Lopez dressed casually in high-waisted jeans, an open tan button-up, and sunglasses. Affleck complemented her earthy warm tones in a gray T-shirt, red plaid button-up, and dark jeans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fiance#Tender Bar#Gia#The Clear Cut#Tmz
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces That She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged

Only a couple months ago, Jennifer Lopez was singing “Marry me, marry me. Say yes!” in her hit movie, Marry Me, and now it looks like that fiction has become a reality. Late last night, the 52-year-old singer shared a mysterious video to her Twitter account, which was captioned, “Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com.” In the clip, J.Lo says, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. I don't know if you guys know what that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely...on the J.Lo.” Lopez also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on her Twitter profile.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In Gran Canaria Where She’s Filming ‘The Mother’ — Photos

Tourist alert! J.Lo enjoyed a day off from shooting ‘The Mother’ as she explored Gran Canaria, Spain with beau Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck, 49, touched down in Europe to visit his leading lady Jennifer Lopez, 52. The Boston native and Latina beauty were spotted holding hands as they explored Gran Canaria, Spain on Sunday, March 13, where she’s currently shooting Netflix project The Mother. Ben and J.Lo looked like total tourists as they walked around the Plaza de Santa Ana on an afternoon date.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy