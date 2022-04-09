ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;51;38;47;35;Breezy with a shower;NW;14;52%;40%;2. Albuquerque, NM;80;52;72;47;Increasingly windy;N;16;15%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;35;20;37;25;Chilly with sunshine;E;3;52%;0%;3. Asheville, NC;42;33;66;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;40%;4%;8. Atlanta, GA;55;37;73;47;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;43%;5%;9. Atlantic City,...

AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather forecasters break down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season — and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season in one region of the country. The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought...
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

A steady rain will soak Vermont, New Hampshire and northern. and eastern New York tomorrow. This rain will expand into. western and northern Maine by the afternoon. At the highest. elevations, the rain may mix with or even change to snow. Elsewhere in the region, precipitation will not be as.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lottery State-by-State

0-6-6-7 (zero, six, six, seven) (six, one, five, seven, four) (one, eight, two, six, four) (eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven) (three, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-one) Pick 3. 7-7-3 (seven, seven, three) OREGON. Lucky Lines. 03-08-12-13-18-22-27-30 (three, eight, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $21,000. Pick 4 10PM. 8-3-7-9.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Angels Landing permit system at Zion is open for business

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A permit is now required to hike Angels Landing at Zion National Park. Some of the first people to hike it Friday with the new system in place said it was less crowded and felt safer. Susan McPartland, the park’s visitor use manager, said...
BET

Nelly Reacts To Being Hit In The Head At A Miami Nightclub

Rapper Nelly is not tolerating any belligerent behavior after he was hit in the head while at a Miami nightclub. According to TMZ, the “Hot in Herre” rapper was at the E11EVEN Miami on Friday night (April 8) when an object was thrown by another clubgoer who was hanging out on the balcony.
