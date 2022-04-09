Car show aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia

A small, preliminary study of an investigational new drug being studied for mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease suggests it is safe and may be associated with improvements in executive function, thinking and memory skills. The study is released today, March 31, 2022, and will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 74th Annual Meeting being held in person in Seattle, April 2 to 7, 2022 and virtually, April 24 to 26, 2022. The drug, called SAGE-718, is also in clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and Huntington's disease.
